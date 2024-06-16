The Hangry House
Grilled Cheese
- The Monte Cristo
Two pieces of sourdough, piled high with ham and turkey, Swiss cheese, dipped in egg wash then grilled to perfection with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and a dollop of jelly.$13.00
- The Mickey
Cream Cheese, gruyere, heavy cream, mayonnaise, garlic, and cheddar cheese with white truffle oil on homemade bread.$11.00
- The Rueben
Sourdough piled high with corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese.$13.00
- Build Your Own Grilled Cheese$6.00
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$12.00
- Pizza Grilled cheese$11.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled Cheese$12.00
- PB&J$6.00
Loaded Fries
- Plain fries$8.00
- Poutine
Cheddar cheese curds on top of our signature fries with homemade brown gravy.$12.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
Nacho cheese on top of our signature fries with homemade chili, sour cream and green onions$12.00
- Texas Fries
Our Signature Fries with a generous helping of our prepared brisket with gouda cheese and BBQ sauce.$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Our signature fries loaded down with shredded chicken lots of bacon and asiago cheese with ranch dressing drizzled on top$12.00
- Build Your Own Loaded Fries$8.00
- Hangry Fries
House fries topped with homemade tender brisket, deli style ham, mozzarella cheese, smoked gouda, jalapenos, and finished with our homemade hangry sauce.$15.00
- Reuben Fries$15.00
- Pizza Fries$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$12.00
- Small Fries$4.00